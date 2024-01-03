The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Clippers travel to the desert to take on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Clippers-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Clippers are 20-12 this season, and they have won their last three games. Those games came against the Hornets, Grizzlies, and Heat. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both having a good season as they score more than 22 points per game each. Along with that, they have both been fairly healthy. Leonard has missed only four games while George has missed just two. Their health is a massive reason the Clippers are eight games above .500 this season.

The Suns are 18-15, but their team is much better than their record. The team is on a four-game win streak, though. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are a solid duo that can lead the team to wins. However, they have played just 19 games together. That means one of those two players have missed 14 games this season. Only one of those players will be active in Wednesday's game, as well. Durant has already been ruled out with a hurt hamstring.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Suns Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -4 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: +4 (-112)

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Suns

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, AZ Family Sports / 3TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread

The Clippers are playing well this season, and they have a healthy lineup heading into this matchup. When both Leonard and George play in the game this season, the Clippers have a record of 16-10. The Clippers should be able to play well for the sole reason that both those superstars are on the court. To make matters better for Los Angeles, the Suns will not have Kevin Durant active for this game. If Los Angeles just plays their game, they will cover this spread.

Los Angeles does a good job on defense. They allow just 111.9 points per game, and that is good for seventh-best in the NBA. Teams also have the fifth-lowest field goal percentage and eighth-lowest three-point percentage against the Clippers this season. If the Clippers can keep playing strong defense, they will cover this spread.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

The Suns have a challenge in this game. However, they are on a four-game win streak, and they are playing very well. In those four games they have outscored their opponents (per game average) 120.8-106.8. No only are the Suns really scoring the basketball, but they are playing exceptional defense. If the Suns can keep playing as they have, they will cover the spread.

Phoenix is 16-7 when they score at least 110 points this season. It does not seem like a lot, but when Phoenix does that, they are at their best. The Clippers play good defense, but scoring 110 should not be to tough for the Suns in this game. If Phoenix can get to that mark, they will cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are slight favorites in this game. What can not get lost in translation is the away record of the Clippers. Los Angeles is 6-8 away from home this season. For that reason, I am going to take the Suns to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns +4 (-112), Over 233 (-110)