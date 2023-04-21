A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Devin Booker came out with another massive performance on Thursday as the Phoenix Suns took care of business against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3. After exploding for 26 and 38 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, Book took it even a notch higher on Thursday with a 45-point eruption against a shorthanded Clippers side. Needless to say, LA had no answer yet again for Devin Booker in this one, as the Suns secured the win, 129-124.

After the game, Booker was asked what it takes for him to come out with these offensive explosions. The Suns superstar, however, was quick to deflect the praise to his teammates:

“I’m just put in the right situations,” Booker said. “We have KD out here. We have Chris Paul. Those guys attract a lot of attention, and it opens up spots for me.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"We have KD. We have Chris Paul… It opens up spots for me." -Devin Booker on his dominant Game 3 performance pic.twitter.com/RkC2nSMdli — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 21, 2023

Booker hit the nail on the head here. In fact, this is one of the biggest reasons why the Suns traded for Kevin Durant in the first place. Not only is KD a game-changer in terms of being one of the top scorers in the history of the league, but his mere presence opens up a lot of space for those that are around him. Booker has been taking advantage of this, and this has resulted in the 26-year-old averaging 36.3 points in the first three games of the Clippers series.

Expect more of the same from Devin Booker in Game 4 when the Suns return to the Crypto.com Arena to try and take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Clippers. If Book keeps playing like this, then the Clippers are in deep, deep trouble.