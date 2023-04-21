Los Angeles Clippers fans are currently in the midst of one of the worst cases of deja vu in NBA history. Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Game 3 vs. the Phoenix Suns with a knee sprain. The last time similar words were uttered (2021 playoffs), countless championship fantasies were abruptly destroyed. Now, a similar fate could doom the franchise and their many followers- who probably have little optimism to spare at this point.

Leonard’s injury is said to not be related to the torn ACL that kept him out for the rest of the Clippers’ 2021 postseason run and the entire following season. But as just mentioned, a glass cannot be filled halfway if it has already been violently smashed in frustration. Fans cannot emotionally prepare themselves for this again. Of course, think about how much more agonizing it is for the dominant wing himself.

Leonard has been among the best players in the league these last couple of months. For the time being, which is hopefully only Thursday night, he must swap that role and be an elite motivator from the sidelines. Although it is seemingly impossible, the focus must remain on the court. With the current state of LA’s roster, that has quickly morphed into an unappealing chore for many. But there is still cause for hope.

I assure you this is not merely cockeyed optimism. Everyone knows what the situation is. A scrappy but supertstarless team (again hopefully just temporary) versus the consensus favorites in the Western Conference.

But the Reaper will not be coming for LA in Game 3. We are just getting started in this best-of-7. Here are three reasons why the Clippers can still win this series despite Kawhi Leonard’s injury.

1. Clippers elite bench

With still no Paul George and now no Leonard either, head coach Tyronn Lue will need his deep bench to step up even more. If anyone can rise to the occasion, it’s this unit, because they have already been forced to do so many times throughout the season.

George played in 56 games during the regular season. Leonard’s total was just 52. This supporting cast has probably played more critical minutes than the Suns starting lineup has played together. Let that sink in. Now, chemistry has not been a problem for Phoenix, as the team has won every game but one for which Kevin Durant was available. But they might be a bit surprised by their opponent’s cohesion.

Terance Mann is efficient from the floor, shooting nearly 52 percent from the field. Norman Powell can have big scoring nights when his 3-point shot is firing- 39.7 percent. Mason Plumlee and Bones Hyland have been valuable trade deadline additions, with the former a nuisance on the glass and the latter a threat to rattle defenses with his superb ball-handling skills.

The Clippers bench scored the third most points per game this season, per StatMuse, and will have to be at their absolute best to find further success in the NBA Playoffs. At the very least, their increased burden should not faze them.

2. Tyronn Lue

Remember when LeBron James was yelling out instructions for his team in a huddle while then-Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue stayed silent? He instantly was labeled a placeholder HC, someone to stroke James’ ego and stay out of his way. Perception has drastically changed.

Lue is now considered one of the best leaders in the game today. He has successfully navigated two super teams and a plethora of injuries in his coaching career. An NBA Championship was not enough to quell outside doubt, but his work with the often short-handed Clippers has proven that he stands on his own as a head coach. And he is a good one at that.

It took some time to juggle his deep lineup after Russell Westbrook was acquired, but he found the right formula at the right time of the year. He has designed a game plan that has given the Suns fits through significant portions of the first two games of the playoffs. He is forced to massively adjust for Game 3, but knowing his track record, the underrated Lue will play to his roster’s strength and intensity.

3. Russell Westbrook can lift the Clippers

Earlier in 2022-23 season, Russell Westbrook was scapegoated as the reason the Los Angeles Lakers were struggling. Their second-half turnaround only bolstered that narrative. It was more complicated than that, though. Actually it wasn’t complicated at all. Westbrook did not fit the LeBron-led Lakers. That should have always been clear.

But Westbrook and the Clippers has been a successful union. His field goal and 3-point percentages went up seven and six percent, respectively. His high octane energy is contagious and has been harnessed more effectively. Most importantly, Westbrook is impacting the game even when his shot is off. He was 3-of-19 in Game 1, but his hustle and relentlessness were essential to the upset win.

He is now put in an unfavorable position to lead LA offensively. That is not his forte anymore, but if he keeps doing the other things that define him, then this series should remain competitive.

We have outlined a lot of “ifs” that have to go right for the Clippers to have a chance against the Suns. However, when you take a serious look at these components, you will find that they have proven themselves before.

Don’t find anything else to watch on television just yet, Clippers fans. This is still a fight.