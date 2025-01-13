Phoenix Suns superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will have some time on their hands before their Saturday game against the Detroit Pistons. Coincidentally enough, the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will square off in the NFC divisional round.

Booker is a major Lions fan, and Durant is a big Commanders fan. Both grew up around those respective areas and have a deep admiration for both their teams. Following Sunday's win, Booker explained via Gerald Bouruget of PHNX Sports that something might be brewing between him and Durant during the road trip: A wager.

“Fo sho. Whatever he wants to do…Man, we can talk about it now,” Booker said.

Immediately after, Durant was talking to reporters in the press conference room. As he was walking out, Arizona Sports's Kellan Olson asked the forward how he'd bet on the game. Durant said he would bet straight up. The rivalry between the two will grow with the Commanders and Lions facing off.

Both teams are on the rise after being mediocre for many years. Washington secured its first playoff win in 20 years. Detroit made the NFC championship game last season. Now, they're the No. 1 seed with a 15-2 record. Respectively, the Commanders had a 12-5 record and made the Wild Card.

Suns' Devin Booker and Kevin Durant roll with Lions, Commanders

This isn't the first time a basketball player has represented their favorite team to the public eye. It happens quite frequently. For example, Stephen Curry rides with the Carolina Panthers. Even through their improved season, Curry's shown love to his team. The same goes for Durant and Booker.

Funny enough, the divisional game is three hours before Phoenix plays the Pistons. Durant and Booker could make a surprise appearance at Ford Field representing their teams. After all, the Suns forward had an open practice, and then flew to Austin, Texas to see the Longhorns take on the Georgia Bulldogs. Furthermore, Durant gave his take on how to fix the Commanders, before their five-game winning streak to end the season.

Anything is possible. Plus, a historic season for the Commanders could have Durant invested, no matter how long the game takes. No matter what happens in the Suns game, the banter will continue for that entire game between those two. Pride in a team is seen everywhere in sports. For instance, Durant shared a beautiful message with Texas basketball, his alma mater, after an Elite-8 appearance.

On this road trip, Saturday can't come soon enough. The duo will be bickering and bantering all day, until tip-off against the Pistons.