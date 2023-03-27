Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant took to Twitter to share a message to his alma mater in Texas Basketball after they fell in the Elite Eight on Sunday.

“Great season @TexasMBB,” Durant wrote. “….we love y’all boys, thanks for a memorable year!!!”

A former five-star recruit out of Montrose Christian School in Rockville, Maryland, Durant passed up offers from UConn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville and North Carolina when he first committed and enrolled with Texas in 2006, according to 247Sports. He averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game for a Texas team that featured four future NBA players, including now-Houston Rockets guard D.J. Augustin.

Kevin Durant would win numerous awards during his one season with the Longhorns, including the Naismith award presented to the “most outstanding men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches,” the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Big 12 Tournament MVP.

The Miami Hurricanes earned an 88-81 win over Texas in the Elite Eight, a game that saw the Longhorns lead by as much as 13-points before a second-half surge from Miami ultimately sealed the team’s first trip to the Final Four in school history.

“No one wanted to go home,” said Miller, via the Associated Press. “We came together. We stuck together. We showed really good perseverance and the will — the will to just want to get there.”

Texas was without its fifth-leading scorer in forward Dylan Disu, who missed its Elite Eight matchup against the Hurricanes with a foot injury. Disu averaged 23.5 points and 10 rebounds in the first two games of the NCAA tournament, scoring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds as the Longhorns took a 71-66 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kevin Durant reacted to the team’s 83-71 win over the Xavier Musketeers, which saw five Longhorns score in double figures and nine players see action against the Musketeers.

“Still dancin TexasMBB,” wrote Durant. “…. on to the next.”