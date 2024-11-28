After a wonderful start to the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders have been struggling in recent weeks. They've lost three in a row and the last two defeats were unfortunately divisional games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

The Week 12 loss was a real heartbreaker. Jayden Daniels linked up with Terry McLaurin with what looked to be a game-tying touchdown with just seconds left in the contest, but the Commanders missed the extra point and ultimately failed to get the job done. It's crunch time for this team if they're going to make the playoffs, now sitting at 7-5.

Washington superfan and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant joined the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams on Wednesday for his weekly appearance and discussed what he thinks the Commanders need to do to turn things around and start winning again:

“Come in, watch a bunch of film this week, understand the small details is why you win football games or why you win anything in life, it's the details,” Durant said. “You get back to focusing in on the details, the fundamentals of the game, we'll be fine.”

Daniels, the current frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, hasn't played as well over the last month, either. Some believe he was overperforming through the first 8-9 weeks of the season. He's thrown three touchdowns against three interceptions across the last two games, but the Commanders QB did play a little bit better against the Cowboys, also rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Not all is lost quite yet for Washington. While they will face Dallas and Philly again, Dan Quinn's squad also takes on the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Atlanta Falcons. Those are all winnable games for the Commanders.

At 7-5, there's no time to waste. They must turn it around in a hurry.