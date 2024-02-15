A quick ejection for the Suns superstar.

The Phoenix Suns have been playing much better since their early poor start to the season. A big reason for that was due to injuries and the team has since gotten healthy, especially Bradley Beal. The Suns had a game agains the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday on suddenly found themselves shorthanded as Devin Booker was given an ejection with only a few minutes having gone by in the first quarter.

Devin Booker received his 2nd technical foul and was ejected for this (h/t @ridiculouscage) pic.twitter.com/LilcoBFe2o — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 15, 2024

The Suns are going to have to play the majority of their game against the Pistons now without Devin Booker due to a rather weak ejection. It’s not audible what Booker said to get himself ejected but on screen it doesn’t look like it was much.

Booker has arguably been the Suns best and most consistent player this season, especially as they’ve climbed the standings in the Western Conference with a top six record.

This season, Booker has been averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists with splits of 50.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 86.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. His field goal percentage is a career high and so are his assists.

The Suns have made a remarkable climb in the standings following the start of the season. They are currently 32-22 and in fifth place in the West. They hold a one game lead over the Dallas Mavericks who are in seventh and in play-in position. The Suns were hoping to be among the contending teams this season with a Big 3 of Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.