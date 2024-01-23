Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant knocked down another clutch basket against the Bulls, adding to his career resumé.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant hit the go-ahead game-winner in the Suns' recent victory over the Chicago Bulls. The NBA veteran has cemented his name as one of the most clutch players in league history. He's been able to knock down game-winning buckets or go-ahead shots from anywhere on the floor. After the clutch basket against the Bulls, Durant's heroics were highlighted on X with a clip of all his buckets in the final stretch of the game.

Kevin Durant knocking down clutch shots from the last 10 seasons in 3 minutes 🍿pic.twitter.com/E12mqdJELa — Kevin Durant Nation (@KDNationCP) January 23, 2024

Durant has been that go-to player since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite his aging, he's still one of the most talented players in the league. He and the Suns are fighting for a shot at an NBA title with one of the best lineups the league has ever seen. In a team full of stars, Durant gets the ball at the end, and in a team full of unproven players, Durant gets that look. He's had the mentality that he can hit any shot on the floor at any time and it's worked pretty well for the future Hall of Famer.

The 35-year-old has now played for four teams in his career, having won two NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors. He's shared the floor with superstars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. The lights have never been too bright for Durant and it seems like he won't be slowing down anytime soon. He's looking to add another championship ring to his hand before retirement and still has the skill to do so.