The Team USA men's basketball team was able to capture gold during the summer at the Paris Olympics, and it took a buy-in from some of the best players in the world. One of those players who bought in a year before the Olympics started was Devin Booker, who told X, formerly Twitter, that he was willing to play any role that he had to.

He showed that during the Olympics run, and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr gave Booker praise after they won gold against France.

“Devin Booker is an incredible basketball player. Nobody asked about him. He was our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that,” Kerr said.

Months later, Booker was asked in an interview with Andscape about Kerr's comments and what that meant for the head coach to say that.

“It meant everything. No one really asked him,” Booker recently told Andscape. “That was probably something that was weighing on his heart throughout the whole process. I said it a year prior what I wanted to do for that team and what we want to do for the country.

“It was way bigger than all of us. To pull through was something we will talk about for the rest of our lives.”

Booker felt more like a Swiss army knife for Team USA, defending at a high level and also scoring when he needed to. His play allowed him to see the floor a lot and helped them win games as well.

Devin Booker helped lead Team USA to a gold medal

After Team USA failed to win the FIBA World Cup in 2023, Kyle Kuzma went on social media and prompted what he thought the team needed heading into the Olympics the following year.

“USA basketball better get some nba stars that know how to play a role,” Kuzma wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Anybody can be nice with the ball in their hands but can you be cool with defending and going to the corner for a few possessions?”

That's when Booker replied to Booker's tweet with “I'll do it.”

Booker lived up to his message and helped Team USA in whatever way he could. Going into the next Olympics in 2028, he'll most likely be the vet on the team, which means he'll have the task of leading the future of Team USA as he might be his last run. From there, players such as Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum will probably take over.