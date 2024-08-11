Team USA made it a goal of theirs to do everything in their power to win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics after they failed to earn a medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Sure enough, with a 98-87 victory over France on Saturday, the Americans won gold, and it was thanks in large part to a star-studded squad that featured guys like Devin Booker taking on smaller roles with the team so that they could win.

After playing a pretty big role in Team USA winning gold back in the 2020 Olympics, Booker took on a bit of a smaller role with Team USA this time around in an effort to help them get back to the top of the mountain. After America's failure in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Kyle Kuzma noted all the way back in September that Team USA needed stars who knew how to play their role if they wanted to win gold at the Olympics. Booker responded to Kuzma by saying he was up for the task in a post that has been dug up in the wake of their victory.

Devin Booker played a big role in Team USA winning gold

Booker is used to playing a leading role for the Phoenix Suns on offense in the NBA, but on Team USA, he found himself bouncing in and out of the starting lineup. That was the case for pretty much everyone on this team, but Booker always managed to find a way to deliver when he found his way on the court.

As Kuzma noted, he was precisely the type of player Team USA needed if they wanted to win gold. Rather than having a bunch of stars trying to assert themselves over the other, Team USA consisted of stars who were willing to do whatever it took to win it all. Heck, guys like Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton didn't play in some games because head coach Steve Kerr simply didn't have enough minutes for them.

This post from Booker is pretty awesome to revisit now that Team USA accomplished their main goal, and while it may not seem like it on the surface, there's a decent chance they wouldn't have been able to win without him. He now has two Olympic gold medals to his name at just 27 years old, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back on the floor for Team USA when the 2028 Summer Olympics roll around.