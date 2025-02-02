The biggest blockbuster trade Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis involved Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker being ruthless to the Dallas Mavericks. After the constant rivalry between the two franchises since the 2021-22 season, Booker and Doncic have always gone at one another.

When asked about the stunning trade, Booker replied “They said Luka. I said, Luka Garza?'” Booker said, referencing the Minnesota Timberwolves center, via ESPN.

Booker wasn't intending to be disrespectful or had that intention in the slightest. In the moment, he had no idea that it was Doncic who was traded. Once reporters clarified to him that Doncic was traded, Booker remained as shocked as his teammates and players.

“It's crazy, man. I really don't know what to say about it,” Booker said. “Luka, being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. Can't predict. It's a business. They're always having a conversation about you. So don't think you're safer than you are.”

Suns' Devin Booker hints at what the Luka Doncic trade means

Booker hit it perfectly. The NBA is a business and unless if you're LeBron James or Bradley Beal, no one is safe. The two players have a no-trade clause and have the final say on a trade. However, as mentioned before, the trade left many stunned. Even Suns teammate Kevin Durant was shocked at the Doncic trade.

Still, it didn't prevent Booker from taking a subtle jab at the Mavericks on X. The organization loved to take jabs at the Suns guard after that 2022 playoff stint. Now, they won't have the chance to do that. Although they landed Anthony Davis in the trade, the Booker and Doncic rivalry between the Suns and the Mavericks won't be as hot.

Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the Lakers and the Mavericks end up after the trade. At the end of the day, Booker's point remains to everyone across the NBA. No one is safe.