By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Devin Booker was out of action on Sunday as the Phoenix Suns suffered another loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-124. The Suns All-Star is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which at this point, might be a cause for concern for Phoenix.

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Booker has already been ruled out for Tuesday’s clash with the Houston Rockets. Booker’s status was announced around 24 hours before tip-off which means that there really was no chance for him to suit up in this one.

You might argue that the Suns are merely giving their star player another night off considering their facing the 8-18 Rockets who currently own the worst record in the West. This would actually make sense and is indeed very much possible.

Then again, the Suns are coming off four straight losses and it would be safe to say at this point that they are in desperate need of a win. They have slipped in the standings and at 16-11, Phoenix has now fallen to fourth in the West. This is after leading the pack with the best record in the conference for the majority of the season.

For all we know, Devin Booker could be back in action on Thursday when the Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in what is another marquee matchup for Phoenix. His next chance to return after that would be on Saturday against the red-hot Zion Williamson and the Pelicans — a matchup that has emerged as a brewing rivalry for both teams.