By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Much has been made with Zion Williamson’s last-second dunk for the New Orleans Pelicans during Friday night’s win over the Phoenix Suns. Not too many folks liked the fact that Zion went up for an eye-popping 360 dunk with the game already won. The Pelicans fans loved it, though, but the case was not the same for the Suns players.

Chris Paul led the charge for Phoenix as they confronted Zion for his antics. This led to a bit of an on-court altercation that smeared the ending of what was a very impressive 128-117 win for New Orleans.

CJ McCollum has now spoken out about the incident, and he’s decided to slap the Suns with a harsh reality check. In his mind, McCollum believes that if the Suns didn’t want that dunk to happen, then they should have done something about it:

“They gotta get back on defense if they don’t want us to dunk the ball,” McCollum said plainly.

Reporter: “Cam Payne said the Pelicans game was pretty much over and that the dunk was not a sportsmanlike thing to do.” CJ McCollum: “They gotta get back on defense if they don’t want us to dunk the ball.” 😬 pic.twitter.com/uMEOk6mBiw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2022

Fair point from CJ here. Phoenix had pretty much resigned from the game at that point and they no longer went back on defense. This gave Zion a wide-open lane with a few more seconds remaining on the game clock. Williamson obliged the capacity crowd by ending the contest with an emphatic exclamation point — something that he could not have done if at least one Suns defender was clogging the lane.

The Pelicans and the Suns face off again on Sunday (and again next Saturday), and you can be 100% certain that Phoenix will be very motivated to heed CJ McCollum’s challenge here.