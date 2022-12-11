By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns have a rematch with the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday after dropping Friday’s game against them. This time, they’ll most likely be without star guard Devin Booker as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.

Following Friday’s loss, Suns head coach Monty Williams revealed that Devin Booker has been dealing with hamstring issues. Booker did not play the last 1:50 of the game. He struggled to get going and he finished with only 14 points on 5-17 shooting from the field. The game was a hotly contested one between two teams that met in last season’s Western Conference first-round. The game ended with Pelicans star Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk when the game was already decided, much to the displeasure of the Suns.

The Suns had just got star point guard Chris Paul back from a knee injury and now it appears as if another star is going to miss some time. On the season, Booker had been putting up 27.4 points per game, 4,8 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line. In Paul’s absence, Booker helped lead the Suns to a 9-5 record and they briefly held the No. 1 seed in the West before being overtaken recently by the Pelicans. He has played in every game so far this season.

As it stands, the Suns have now fallen to third place in the West with a 16-10 record. They are a single game back of the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies and one and a half games back of the Pelicans for the first seed.