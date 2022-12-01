Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Devin Booker has been so good this season that he’s forced his way into the MVP conversation early in the campaign. This man is currently averaging career-high marks across the board with 27.9 points on 47.0- percent shooting, 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.2 steals, while also connecting on 2.3 triples per contest. If you ask Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones, however, the high-ranking team executive believes that what Booker does for his team goes far beyond the box score.

Jones recently spoke about Booker’s remarkable NBA journey. From being a highly-touted youngster in the league to emerging as a bona fide superstar, Jones credits Booker’s elite mindset for all the success that this young man has achieved thus far:

“When I came in, he was a really talented young player who was just dying to win,” Jones said, via Duane Rankin of azcentral. “Dying to contribute to any way possible to winning and now I see a young man who understands he’s the key to an extended run of winning. He’s able to do it from so many different ways. Rebounding the ball, defending, shooting, playmaking. Inside and on the post, midrange, from 3, off the dribble. He’s become a complete player.”

Despite all the improvements Booker has made this season, Jones believes that what stands out the most is how the three-time All-Star has “upped his game” defensively which has placed him in contention for this season’s Most Valuable Player title:

“I think that’s why he’s rightfully in the conversation for MVP,” Jones said. “Without him, we’re nowhere near where we are today.”

Could this finally be Devin Booker’s year? More importantly, will his strong play propel the Suns to finally getting their hands on the championship? They’ve come extremely close in the past, and it seems like Booker is willing to do everything he can to take his team to glory.