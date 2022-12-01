Published December 1, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Devin Booker may just be 26 years old, but it is clear that this young man has a lot of knowledge in his head. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been around in the league for quite some time now, and it goes without saying that he’s been through quite a lot already. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard has kept his eyes on the prize all along.

Winning an NBA title is, of course, every player’s dream. However, Booker also has other more fundamental things he keeps in mind. Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic in a recent interview, Booker revealed the one thing he hopes to leave behind as part of his legacy:

“That’s what wakes me up in the morning,” Booker said. “That’s back to being inspired by the little kid up there. Like, my thing is — and [Kobe Bryant] said it too — inspiring the youth (is everything). A kid grows up and is like, ‘Man, I want to be Devin. I want to dress like him. I want to play like him.’ I’ve never lost sight of that. That’s what keeps me going. Haters can do what they want and say what they want.”

Booker is a real one for this. It is clear that this man has the vision to be great. And in truth, he’s on the path leading to this end. Winning and individual accolades are nice, but at the end of the day, what matters the most is being able to make a mark on the game. This is obviously what drives Devin Booker to this very day, and it is clear that this will serve as motivation for him for the rest of his career.