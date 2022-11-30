Published November 30, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Phoenix Suns’ star Devin Booker was recently asked about the MVP race in an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic. Booker admitted that he doesn’t focus on the MVP conversation, however, he hinted at favoritism from MVP voters.

“And historically speaking, if you look at last year, like somebody (else) might have got MVP (in his situation) if it wasn’t me,”Booker said. “Best team in the league with whatever (production). But the criteria changes, the media changes. I think it’s good for the NBA, (but) there’s just certain people that they want to push more than others. And that’s just the nature of life.”

LeBron James could have been named MVP in almost every season during his prime. But the league wanted to keep the conversation exciting, so other players were pushed into the MVP race. Devin Booker makes a good point in his statement, as certain players tend to get pushed more than others in different years.

But Booker has shed his previous reputation and become a true superstar without question. And he is already making an MVP case for himself this season. The 26-year old is averaging 28 points on 47 percent field goal and 35 percent three-point shooting as of this story’s publication. D-Book is also averaging just under 5.5 rebounds and just over 5.5 assists per game.

Most importantly, Devin Booker and the Suns hold the best record in the West despite dealing with various injuries on the roster. If the season were to end today, Devin Booker would have a strong chance of earning the MVP award. And if he continues playing well, his name will be firmly in the conversation come season’s end.