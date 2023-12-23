Suns guard Eric Gordon opened up on his frustrations toward not getting enough looks on offense following the team's eighth loss in 11 games.

The Phoenix Suns in December are 14-14, good for 10th place in the Western Conference, and have had their Big 3 of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on the floor for just four quarters.

Frustrations are beginning to mount.

In a story by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Suns guard Eric Gordon, who took just two shots in 25 minutes in the Suns' 120-105 loss on the road to the Sacramento Kings, said he wants more offensive looks.

Via Haynes:

“Early on in the season, it was better,” Gordon said. “And lately, there just hasn't been an emphasis [to get me more looks]. So, it's definitely different. Lately I haven't been getting hardly any touches really.”

"We've got a lot of moving parts with our roster. We're looking at different guys. We need guys to step up and I got to keep moving the pieces around in terms of how we're using certain guys." Frank Vogel as he said he's not getting Eric Gordon (0-of-2 FGs) involved enough #Suns pic.twitter.com/bkjAwyt5sk — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 23, 2023

Gordon is arguably the most impactful free agency signing for the Suns. He is a former Sixth Man of the Year and is known for his long-range shooting, which is beneficial next to Durant, Beal and Booker.

But the Suns' offense has been pedestrian.

“I'm not doing a good enough job in making sure he's involved in the offense,” Vogel said. “He's a guy that can really help us.”

Phoenix through 28 games is 16th in the NBA in offensive rating.

Phoenix has 10 players on its roster who shot at least 35 percent from three — including Gordon — in 2022-23 but is failing to use its personnel to the fullest. The Suns rank No. 25 in threes attempted (31.3) per game.

In the story, Booker told Haynes he is confident in Vogel and the team the Suns have. Fans have pushed for the team to pressure Vogel given the group is not meeting expectations.

“Looking at the history of who we have around here,” Booker said. “The likes of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and a championship coach in Coach Vogel, I trust everybody in here.”