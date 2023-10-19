ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Phoenix Suns have a “legitimate argument” to be the favorite to win the Western Conference in the 2023-24 NBA season over the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Via ESPN's “First Take”:

“The combination of [Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant], offense is not going to be a problem for this team,” Smith said. “With this three-headed offensive monster, I think these Phoenix Suns are going to have something to say about supremacy in the Western Conference.”

The Suns through four preseason games have looked like they could be the top offense in the NBA this season. In the three first halves that at least two of Booker, Durant and Beal have played, they have scored 70 points.

Phoenix rested Beal last Thursday for a preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Suns still had 76 first-half points.

Booker is 26 years old and might be the best player on the Suns' roster right now. Durant became the first player to shoot 55 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line in 2022-23 and is considered a top player, so the Suns legitimately have two of the best in the game.

Phoenix with those two took the Nuggets to six games in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns lost Chris Paul in that series due to a groin injury in Game 2 and former starting center Deandre Ayton did not play in Game 6 due to a ribs contusion.

Phoenix then traded Paul for Beal, who three seasons ago averaged 31.3 points per game. The Suns 10 players on their roster — including Booker, Beal and Durant — who shot at least 35 percent from 3-point range in 2022-23.

“We understand that we can shoot it at a very high rate…” Beal said. “To have that type of ammunition around here is great.”