New Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel feels he's ready to lead Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Arizona-based franchise, thanks to his experience with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his introductory press conference, Vogel opened up about how his experience with dealing with LeBron, AD and the Lakers will help him as he takes the helm in Phoenix. He emphasized that his stint with the Purple and Gold–which culminated with a championship in 2020–got him a “PhD” when it comes to navigating the partnership between a head coach and their star players.

For him, that is really important as he now tries to guide another star duo in KD and Book to the NBA title.