Abdul Carter is already making noise before his rookie season has even begun. The rookie edge-rusher continues to look like a future superstar in the New York Giants' 2025 training camp, impressing every spectator more each day.

Carter impressed the most on the fourth day of camp when he finally received regular first-team reps. With linebacker Brian Burns nursing a minor injury, Carter wreaked havoc in the backfield throughout practice, according to New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard.

“Day four standouts, Abdul Carter, again,” Leonard said. “Extensive work with the starters for the first time, with Brian Burns sidelined because of that collision with Wan'Dale Robinson on Friday. Carter did not disappoint. Jermaine Eluemunor initially got the best of him on a spin move, but Carter got a midfield sack in of Russell Wilson, and also a pressure in the red zone.”

With star left tackle Andrew Thomas beginning training camp on the Giants' PUP list, Carter has been going head-to-head with veteran Jermaine Eluemunor. Carter has seemingly gotten the better of him thus far, though they have yet to practice with pads, which significantly favors the defense.

Abdul Carter vs. Jermaine Eluemunor #Giants highlights from Day 4. Carter gets home for a mid-field sack of Russell Wilson and a red zone pressure on a spin move. Eluemunor catches the spin move early, folds Carter inside in the running game. Good battle. The rookie is exciting.

So far, Carter has primarily worked with the second-team, with Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux taking starter reps. However, head coach Brian Daboll and Shane Bowen have teased using Carter in various roles to incorporate him into the starting lineup.

How Abdul Carter fits into Giants' 2025 defense

If the Giants plan to use Carter in various positions, they have yet to showcase that in training camp. The team appears to want him to get fully up to speed first before experimenting with different lineups.

When the Giants took Carter with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many assumed that Thibodeaux would be on the move. Yet, New York instead exercised Thibodeaux's fifth-year option, confirming the team's belief in him. Thibodeaux is coming off a regressive 2024 campaign, but recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023.

If the Giants eventually experiment with Carter, they have teased the idea of playing him as an off-ball linebacker. Carter thrives as an outside edge-rusher, but Bowen could also line him up on the interior of his 3-4 defense. With three stellar pass-rushers on the roster, Burns and Thibodeaux will also likely move around to accommodate for each other.