Following a stunning home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of the opening round of the Western Conference Playoffs, there is immense pressure on the Phoenix Suns going into Tuesday night. Usually, this would be the time when analysts and fans focus on the key matchups that will determine the outcome of Game 2.

Instead, all the attention is on the matchup between Chris Paul and NBA referee Scott Foster. The 12-time All-Star’s issues with the official are well-documented and date back to the early years of his career. He has not been shy about them either, famously saying “Scott Foster at his finest” following a loss in 2018 while Paul was playing for the Houston Rockets.

This “rivalry,” which Paul implied was not one-sided, via ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, is especially put under the microscope during this time of the year. The 37-year-old is in the midst of a 14-game losing streak in postseason games worked by Foster. The Suns did win a Western Conference Finals game in 2021 with the longtime ref on the floor, but Paul was sidelined.

A Scott Foster Twitter parody account decided to revel in the point guard’s misfortune ahead of Game 2.

“Hey @cp3 good luck tonight! Let the best man win,” the Foster imposter said. The account was quick to follow up with the list of all of Chris Paul’s pitfalls, saying “History on my side though.”

The 18-year veteran will have plenty more to worry about, though, as Game 2 at the Footprint Center is perceived as a must-win. Paul struggled from the field, shooting just 2-of-8 on Sunday, but he impacted the contest in other ways with 11 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. The Suns may need a complete effort from him in this one in order to stave off Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

Most eyes will be on the action, but when Paul gets whistled, they will surely dart to the controversial man in stripes.