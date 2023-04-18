Phoenix Suns point guard Cameron Payne missed Game 1 of the team’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a back injury. Without one of their top reserves, the Suns went on to lose by a final score of 115-110 behind 38 points from Kawhi Leonard. So when Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and the Clippers re-visit the Footprint Center on Tuesday night to play the Suns, every Suns fan will surely be dying to know: Is Cameron Payne playing in Game 2 vs. the Clippers?

Cameron Payne injury status vs. Clippers

The Suns have Payne listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with low back soreness, per the NBA’s official injury report. No other Suns player is currently dealing with an injury.

Cameron Payne, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Suns franchise. He averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game across 48 appearances this season (15 starts).

The former Murray State star struggled to shoot the ball accurately from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Payne’s 76.6% free-throw percentage was well below his career average of 81.6%.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Suns and Clippers to go down to the wire, regardless of if Payne is in the lineup. After all, the Clippers have been road warriors all season, as they were one of two Western Conference teams to finish with above-.500 records on the road. But with regard to the question, Is Cameron Payne playing tonight in Game 2 vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.