By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For months, Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns have been at an impasse. Crowder, who is on the final year of the three-year, $29.2 million deal he signed in the 2020 offseason, has lobbied for a contract extension, while the Suns have been hesitant to extend the 32-year old forward, given the uncertainty regarding his playing time and the team’s cap situation. Thus, the Suns and Crowder settled on a “mutual agreement” for the forward to sit out games until they find a suitable trade.

However, at least one rival general manager thinks that Jae Crowder isn’t worth all this hassle. And in the process of thinking so, he hit the Suns forward with such harsh criticism that’s sure to hurt, even for just a little bit.

“You’re not that good, bro. What are you doing? It’s a weird dynamic. It’s one thing if Kevin Durant’s holding out because he’s not getting paid enough, but Jae Crowder? Seriously?” the unnamed GM said, per Heavy Sports.

Yikes. Those are some scaldingly hurtful remarks right there. And, quite frankly, despite the brutal nature of the GM’s disapproval of Crowder’s decision, it’s hard to disagree.

Still, the Suns know better than to sow even more unrest within the team, especially after last season’s embarrassing playoff exit. Thus, it might have been the best idea for them to acquiesce to Crowder’s demands, even if he may not be the caliber of player that teams usually give special treatment to.

However, the rival GM thinks that Jae Crowder should have just carried on with the Suns, played well, and earned another contract instead of throwing a fit. In fact, the GM said that Crowder’s demands have turned off prospective trade partners.

“He said he’s not playing unless he gets a contract extension that he wants. I think a lot of teams are turned off by that in and of itself. Like, ‘What? You don’t want to play for one of the best teams in the NBA and prove that you’re worth it so you can get a contract next year?” the GM added.

At the end of the day, Crowder can still contribute to a playoff team. After all, his 3 and D exploits to go along with his hustle and grit has helped his teams reach the Finals in the past.