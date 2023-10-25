The NBA is cracking down on in-game flopping this 2023-24 season, and Adam Silver and co. quickly made an example of Phoenix Suns forward Josh Okogie to show how serious they are to eradicating it.

Okogie became the first recipient of the NBA's flopping fine after he was found to exaggerate a contact to sell a foul during their season-opening win against the Golden State Warriors. It occurred late in the final quarter of the game when Okogie was positioning for the rebound and Kevon Looney touched him in the back. The former Minnesota Timberwolves swingman suddenly fell as if he was pushed while it was clear no force was exerted on Looney's part.

Officials missed the call, but after the league discovered it in their review of the play, Okogie was then slapped with the $2000 fine. The punishment is part of the league's new flopping rules.

Here's the play in question that landed Okogie with the unwanted flopping first.

As the NBA attempts to improve the overall quality of its product on the court, stopping flopping is really a critical issue that needs to be addressed. After all, it does make the experience of watching games unbearable, especially if offending players easily get away with it. Not to mention the pressure it brings and backlash it creates towards officials.

Of course a $2000 fine might be small for NBA players earning millions of dollars. But with flopping also now being called as a violation that will lead to a non-unsportsmanlike foul and technical free throw, the hope is it will further discourage players from doing such.