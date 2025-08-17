Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team are in good shape with a number of top wide receivers in the 2027 recruiting class, and one of them is Jaden Upshaw. Upshaw has a ways to go before he needs to make a decision, but it sounds like the Wolverines are firmly in the mix right now. He is likely going to be on campus for a visit during the season, and he is eyeing Michigan’s big rivalry matchup.

“I’m planning on going to Michigan vs. Ohio State,” Upshaw said, according to an article from On3.

That is a good time for a recruit to come to Ann Arbor. The Michigan football team has won four games in a row against the Buckeyes, and the team hopes to make it five this year. The Big House will be rocking.

The way that the Michigan offense looks this year will have a big impact on WR recruiting. These prospects want to see how freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood looks and how often he is getting the receivers involved.

“Just seeing the development of players they had going through there, seeing the recruiting class, the quarterbacks they have, Bryce Underwood, stuff like that,” Upshaw said.

Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy sees a lot of good traits in Upshaw. He has great size and athleticism, and that should lead to explosive playmaking in college.

“He just likes how I’m a big receiver and I can do what little receivers can do too— get yards after the catch, get the ball and get upfield, make moves and still go downfield and moss over people,” Upshaw added.

Jaden Upshaw is definitely a player to watch for the Michigan football team, and the Wolverines are recruiting a lot of other WRs hard as well. Ron Bellamy and Sherrone Moore want to make sure that this offense is loaded with weapons for Bryce Underwood.