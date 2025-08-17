Stephanie White had an emotional response to the Indiana Fever's 99-93 win against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

The game between the two squads went down to the wire as they needed overtime to decide the winner. Luckily for the Fever, they had enough offensive gas in the tank to outscore the Sun 15-9 in the five extra minutes, taking down the hosts.

White reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Brian Haenchen. What she saw from the team in those crucial moments compelled to give a strong description about her players.

“(These players) have something inside of them that you just can’t teach. They bring it out in each other and it allows us to get through these incredibly tough times. It gives us a chance. I’m so incredibly proud of them for continuing to believe,” White said.

How Stephanie White's Fever played against Sun

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts with guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
David Butler II-Imagn Images

It was an inspiring win for Stephanie White and the Fever, coming back from a 21-point deficit to get past the Sun.

Connecticut held a 48-29 lead at halftime, looking to be on pace to stun the more-talented Indiana squad. However, they faltered down the stretch as the Fever outscored them 70-45 for the remainder of the game.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, with 89 points coming from the starters. Kelsey Mitchell delivered an explosive performance of 38 points, six assists and two steals. She shot 11-of-22 from the field, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line. Odyssey Sims came next with 19 points and seven assists, Natasha Howard had 18 points and nine rebounds, while Aliyah Boston provided 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Indiana improved to a 19-16 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the New York Liberty and three games behind the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) drives the ball against Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Indiana Fever
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White (R) talks to injured guard Caitlin Clark (L) before a basketball game against the Chicago Sky at United Center.
Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark in attendance against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to a call from the referee on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Dallas Wings defeated the Indiana Fever, 81-80.
