The Michigan football team has consistently had one of the best rushing attacks in college football, and that is a big reason why the Wolverines won it all back in 2023. Now, Michigan is trying to get back to the top, and the ground game is expected to be exceptional once again. The Wolverines are returning RB Jordan Marshall, and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes helps give the team one of the best duos in the Big Ten.

Justice Haynes was the best running back in the transfer portal this offseason, and the Michigan football team snatched him up. Haynes played at Alabama for two years before coming to Ann Arbor, so he actually went up against the Wolverines twice in his career.

Michigan and Alabama played twice during the 2024 calendar year, on the first day and the last. The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl to begin the year, and then they ended 2024 with another win over the Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Haynes had some big runs in the Rose Bowl, but he did not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl as he was already committed to Michigan.

Now, Haynes is ready for his career to start with the Wolverines, and he recently opened up about his decision to transfer.

“I felt like my time at Alabama was up and, I mean, the portal felt like God was pushing me in different direction,” Haynes said in a video shared by the Michigan football team.

Haynes’ mom has been a big factor throughout his football journey, and the Michigan program is helping him achieve things that will make her proud.

“My mom is a stickler about school, stickler about being a great human being,” Haynes continued. “She loves to see me what I'm doing on the football field, but she cares about the man more importantly than anything else. And we get challenged each and every day to become a better man, not just a better football player, and that's something I want to be a part of. I want to be held accountable. I wanted to be pushed to my limits and leave a legacy that's bigger than football.”

Justice Haynes has had quite the football career so far, and the next chapter is about to be written. That chapter is with the Michigan football team. Haynes is just a couple of weeks away from beginning his career with the Wolverines.