Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic responded to Shaq's criticism following the previous Draymond Green altercation.

A Shaq-Jusuf Nurkic beef is brewing? Well, maybe. At the very least, Shaquille O'Neal recently called Nurkic out for being “soft” after a report surfaced that the Phoenix Suns big man was considering pressing charges against Draymond Green following their previous altercation.

“Per NBCS Sports, I don't know if it's true or not, but I want to address it. Jusuf Nurkic… is talking about pressing charges against Draymond Green,” O'Neal said on The Big Podcast, via NBACentral. “Now I have a problem with that. Because one, it just shows how soft you are as a big man. You're going to ruin what I created in the big man alliance.

“The reason why Draymond hit you sir, because he knows you're not going to hit him back. So for you to say, even think about saying you're pressing charges, you're soft. This is something I would tell you to your face if I saw you. You can’t press charges, you just gotta get your big a** up and hit somebody back. How about that? With your big soft a**?”

Nurkic responds to Shaq

Shaq didn't hold back his brutally honest thoughts on the situation. Nurkic addressed both the report and Shaq's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

“Lmao first i never said that!! People be making sh*t up lol,” Nurkic wrote. “Shaqilović I’m not from here , I’m not losing money and nobody fighting in this NBA…”

Nurkic denied the report. He had previously responded to the incident with Draymond Green as well. Nurkic doesn't think fighting is the answer, while Shaq believes Nurkic should be able to stand up for himself.

