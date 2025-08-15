Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are gearing up for the 2025-26 college basketball season. But to insider Jeff Goodman, he has concerns about the team's roster.

Arizona is coming off another exit from the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, their third in the last four years. While the program has done well in maintaining strong squads throughout Lloyd's stint, Goodman gave his evaluation on the roster during an Aug. 14 episode of the Field of 68 show.

“I love who they brought in as freshmen. I just don't love that they're freshmen, you know, I think that they lost a good amount. Carter Bryant, nobody saw that coming really, not that he would go as high as he did in the draft. Nothing you could do there. You know, I thought KJ Lewis leaving could be a significant loss. I would have liked to have kept him, to be honest,” Goodman said.

“But you can't keep everybody these days because somebody else is offering more money somewhere else, or more playing time or a bigger role, whatever it is. So I like this team. I think a B-plus is fair for this group and what Tommy Lloyd did. But as you said, you get one transfer that just sounds crazy right now, and that one transfer isn't even playing. He's a third point guard. So it'll be interesting, but I think B-plus is probably fair.”

What lies ahead for Tommy Lloyd, Arizona

Jeff Goodman is right about Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats' offseason after going through many changes.

Carter Bryant became a draftee in the 2025 NBA Draft as the San Antonio Spurs selected him. As for the rest of the roster, they either transferred out or ran out of eligibility.

On top of that, they only made one addition from the transfer portal, getting Evan Nelson from Harvard. The rest of the moves they made this year was through recruiting, adding seven recruits to the roster, including LeBron James' son Bryce James.

Arizona finished with a 24-13 record last year, going 14-6 in Big 12 Play. They lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, maintaining their status as one of the best squads in the nation.

The Wildcats will prepare for a new period under Lloyd, starting their fifth year under him. They will begin the campaign against the defending NCAA champions, the Florida Gators, on Nov. 3.