After Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman reflected on wide receiver AJ Brown, a pivital move that led to a Super Bowl victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, there's some concern over Brown's latest injury scare. He suffered a hamstring injury during a joint practice session with the Cleveland Browns. However, it isn't something Philadelphia needs to worry about.

Brown will have plenty of time to recover between now and the start of the regular season, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

“I wouldn't get too worked up about this — the fact he wouldn't answer it directly,” Garafolo said. “I don’t sense any great concern. I just sense that it's a guy that they want to make sure that they have right, heading into the season. He's got three weeks to get right. I saw him when I was at the practice. He was moving around on the sideline and certainly engaged. So, A.J. Brown back to work at some point in the near future. It feels like is the hope for the Eagles at this point.”

From The Insiders on @nflnetwork: I don’t sense any great concern about #Eagles WR A.J. Brown’s hamstring with three weeks to go until they face the #Cowboys in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/64oLcZ2zGl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2025

Howie Roseman's AJ Brown trade stunned Eagles' Draft Room

After Eagles GM Howie Roseman added free agent Josh Uche to the training camp roster, Eagles' AJ Brown suffered an injury scare during a joint practice with the Browns. Roseman also recently talked about trading for Brown and the shocking reaction that followed.

“Between twelve and eighteen, I’m trying to finish the contract. So nobody knew except a couple people that we’re even doing it. I said imagine this falls apart. Like I’m going to be the GM who can’t get a deal done with AJ. At that point we finished it, it was about pick 14 and the deal was done,” said Roseman, per the Bussin With The Boys podcast.

Roseman also revealed that he waited until the last second to tell his front office counterparts that the deal had been reached.

“I turned to Jefferey and Nick and said we’re going to surprise our room when we’re on the clock. They don’t know anything about it. So when we get ready to pick, I’m going to say, ‘Hey guys, we’re going to pick AJ Brown. And they’re all going to look at me like what the f—k is going on, but they’re all going to be excited as s***,” he said.

The Eagles will host the Browns in preseason matchup on Saturday.