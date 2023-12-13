Suns' Jusuf Nurkic rips Warriors' Draymond Green

The Phoenix Suns were pushed to the limit in a wild game against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night, and center Jusuf Nurkic was pushed to his own personal limits after an incident involving Draymond Green.

The two men got tangled up before Green wildly flailed his arm and struck Nurkic in the face. The former Defensive Player of the Year was ejected for the third time this season. He later apologized and explained that he was merely selling a foul, which led to inadvertent contact.

Nurkic is not letting the action go so easily and tore into Green postgame. “What’s going on with him, I don’t know. Personally, that brother needs help,” he said, per Gerald Bourguet of PHX Sports. “I’m glad he didn’t try to choke me.”

It's safe to say these two guys will not be laughing about this over drinks anytime soon. The Suns big man is of course referencing the exchange between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves, in which Green pulled Rudy Gobert away from Klay Thompson via a chokehold. The four-time champion was subsequently suspended five games.

When ejections and physical incidents start to pile up, a player will inevitably earn a reputation as a troublemaker. Jusuf Nurkic and others are going to be less likely to give Draymond Green the benefit of the doubt.

Ultimately, the native of Bosnia and Herzegovina prevailed, as Phoenix grabbed a narrow 119-116 victory in the Footprint Center. The returning Bradley Beal scored 16 points, while Devin Booker led everyone with 32. Nurkic was undeterred by Green, posting 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

It will be interesting to see how the NBA responds to this situation.