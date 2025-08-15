Things haven’t gone that well for the New England Patriots’ offense during the preseason. But they have a new weapon in speedy running back TreVeyon Henderson. And Henderson is one of two Patriots roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the win over the Commanders.

Henderson landed with the Patriots after a second-round pick in this year’s draft. He flashed speed with an 18-yard carry in the preseason game. He also caught three passes. But the biggest highlight for Henderson came in the form of a 100-yard kickoff return.

And there’s more to Henderson’s overall game, according to Patriots Talk Podcast via nbcsportsboston.com.

“Explosive athlete,” Phil Perry said. “Every time he touches it, I feel like you notice his burst. It feels like he's moving at a little different speed than everybody else on the field.”

Patriots need to use RB TreVeyon Henderson

Finding touches will be the key for the Patriots and Henderson this year.

“To me, you've gotta try to find ways to get the ball in his hands,” Perry said. “I think he's their best back right now. I'm already there. I think he's their best back. You've got one guy who fumbles a lot. You've got another guy who I think is pretty good and was actually better than Stevenson last year in Antonio Gibson. But I think the most talented guy they have [is Henderson].”

Henderson is behind Rhamondre Stevenson on the depth chart, but that could change, according to patriotswire.com.

“The rookie running back is arguably the most explosive player on the roster,” Jordy McElroy wrote. “And he hasn't even played in an NFL regular-season game yet. It wouldn't be a surprise if he pushes Rhamondre Stevenson for snaps.”

Patriots’ vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said he saw a special player in a short amount of film study during the draft, according to Yahoo.com.

“I watched 15 runs and I was like, ‘What am I doing? This is the guy,” Wolf said recently of that day in April. “We have way bigger needs than running back and still do. But it was just an opportunity to get a weapon potentially there in the second round.”

Certainly, the Patriots’ teammates see things they like in the dynamic rookie.

“Those home run-hitting backs, that’s huge,” Patriots center Garrett Bradbury said. “I think that’s demoralizing for a defense when you can break a 60-yard run, 70-yard run, which he has the capability. Give him a little space and it’s gone.”

And having a kick returner like Henderson means the Patriots might be starting their drives at the 35-yard line.

“Teams are going to put the ball in play, and if they don't and if they're like, ‘Well, these guys are going to hit an explosive, then we're just going to give it to 'em at the 35,’” Vrabel told Yahoo Sports. “So that's good for us either way if we can make that a weapon.”

The Patriots' defensive staff sees problems created by Henderson.

“He’s at times a matchup nightmare against what they call the combo skill, the big skill, which is the linebackers and the safeties,” linebackers coach Zak Kuhr said. “Because he can run some pretty good routes as a running back, but he's explosive. It's a tough down when you go against him isolated, one on one.”

Patriots high on DB Craig Woodson

Woodson turned in a strong performance in the preseason win over the Commanders. And he has continued to shine in practices since that game, according to Audacy.com.

Woodson nearly came down with an interception at the goal line on a bad pass from quarterback Drake Maye.

“It hit the ground, but I should’ve made it look like I had it and ran the other way,” Woodson said. “I guess I’ll learn from that. But in those types of situations, you just got to play it off like [you caught it].”

Woodson hasn’t been listed as a first-stringer yet, but has been pushing free safety starter Jabrill Peppers.

“I just watch the way that [Peppers] plays,” Woodson said. “Like, he plays very physical, one speed. And you know, that’s something that I admire as a safety.

“Because in this league — like, plays are happening fast. So for him to be able to play fast and recognize things, and also be able to have that ability of playing the slot, that makes a huge impact. And I wanna be able to have that versatility. So just watching him, and watching others guys as well. Like the way they prepare and the way they practice, I think it just kind of makes me wanna practice the same way.”

And Woodson is physical. He likes being that way. Take a look at his comments on a post on X by Tom Carroll.

“I mean, hitting people is what I’ve liked to do since I was a kid. Like, when I first started playing football – like, just running up, hitting somebody, smacking them, getting them on the ground, like that’s everything that I’ve loved since [being] a kid.

“So just coming into college and being physical as well, coming from Texas as well – like, we play physical football down in Texas. So bringing that to college at Cal. I mean, it was great, and I think that for me, that’s really the thrill of the game.”