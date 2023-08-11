The Phoenix Suns needed depth. That was very clear after they were eliminated by the NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games in the Western Conference semifinals this past season.

The Suns were favored to win the Western Conference when the postseason began, but it was clear Phoenix had neither continuity with a new roster or consistent rotations to do so.

The Suns added to their roster around stars Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, with a high-potential, low-cost approach to free agency. They signed forward Keita Bates-Diop, who played the last three seasons for the San Antonio Spurs, among other pieces.

Bates-Diop is viewed as a potential fifth starter next to Booker, Beal, Durant and center Deandre Ayton. He has physical gifts with his listed 6-foot-8 frame and 7-foot-3 wingspan. Last season with the Spurs, he shot a career-best 39.4 percent from 3-point range, which is intriguing for a Suns team looking to establish an identity with their stars and new head coach Frank Vogel.

Suns Signing

The Suns struggled to score outside of Durant and Booker, who ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the postseason in minutes per game, during their latest playoff run. The Nuggets keyed in on Durant with double or triple-teams, leaving Booker more room to score. However, the Suns did not have consistent threats from 3-point range or overall capability to take down the champs.

Phoenix is very limited financially since it has Beal, Booker, Durant and Ayton signed to max contracts. Bates-Diop had a breakout season with the Spurs — he averaged career-best numbers in points per game (9.7), games played (67) and started (42) and 3-point percentage. He could have signed for more money elsewhere but chose to play in Phoenix, where he has a chance to compete for a championship and set himself up for a larger payday.

Statistics

PPG: 9.7

RPG: 3.7

APG: 1.5

SPG: 0.7

BPG: 0.3

FG%: 50.8

3FG%: 39.4

Strengths

Bates-Diop has a very good basketball frame. He is listed at 6-foot-8, and his reported 7-foot-3 wingspan is intriguing for Vogel. Bates-Diop has an opportunity to disrupt passing lanes and be a lengthy player teams will have to contend with.

He grew last season for the Spurs. His best play was at the end of the season, when he started 30 of 34 games and averaged 12.1 points on 50.3 percent shooting (40.8 percent from 3-point range), 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Bates-Diop is a crafty player at his height. He is smooth at 6-foot-8 and is not fearful to attack the basket. He was seen in the Spurs offense making intentional cuts and drives to the basket, where it is very hard to defend his shot.

Bates-Diop also grew as a 3-point shooter and had at least one make in 26 of the Spurs' final 34 games. This is a part of his game he will have to continue to show in Phoenix to earn playing time.

The Suns have yet to identify their style of play for next season. They will have three of the best scorers in the NBA with Durant, Booker and Beal, but they have a defensive-minded coach.

If Phoenix elects to maximize the length and versatility of its starting lineup, Bates-Diop makes sense as a fifth starter. He is longer than wing Josh Okogie, and he might not be as good of an on-ball defender but he matches up better against some of the wings the Suns will face. Okogie is 6-foot-4, so it would be more difficult for Phoenix to defend if it has him, Beal (6-foot-4) and (6-foot-5) on the floor at the same time.

He will have to be a reliable defender and show Vogel and Suns associate head coach Kevin Young, who is expected to play a role in the team's offensive game-planning, he can play well next to the team's stars.

Development

Bates-Diop is neither the athlete or strong on-ball defender Okogie is. He seems like he can add a bit more muscle and lower body strength that will elevate his game.

Okogie grew as an offensive player last season. If he proves to be a reliable 3-point shooter and defend effectively, he may very well earn a spot over Bates-Diop by the beginning of the season.

Bates-Diop has physical tools that will help him earn an important role on the Suns. If he maximizes his potential, continues to shoot the ball well and assert himself, he will be in a great position to start next to Phoenix's stars.

Expectations

Bates-Diop might be the Suns' best signing considering his length and improvement last season. He chose Phoenix over likely other suitors who would have paid him more.

If Bates-Diop does not start, he will at least be expected to be a shooting threat and reliable defensive piece off the bench. The Suns need to be very active off-the-ball defensively, and Bates-Diop has the makings of a disruptor.

Phoenix will absolutely need Beal, Durant and Booker to play at an elite level to win a title. But its most recent playoff run showed bench play and co-stars are just as important. Bates-Diop can be a big provider for a championship Suns team if he capitalizes on an improved 2022-23 season and builds himself to be an even better player with the Suns.