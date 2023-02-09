Very few people, if any, were not shocked to hear about the Kevin Durant blockbuster trade. Apparently, even the Phoenix Suns left their own players in a state of shock amid these stunning developments. So much so, that the players literally ended up crying after learning about the news.

ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst recently provided some insider information on how the Suns players reacted to the Durant megadeal. As it turns out, even the players themselves were not expecting this trade to go down before Thursday’s deadline:

“It was a shock,” Windhorst said. “In talking to some people around Phoenix, there were tears this morning when they got together in the hotel room in Atlanta. They canceled their walkthrough and got together and got a good cry because that group has been together for a long time. You’re bringing in incredible talent but nobody was ready for this. … It’s one of the more remarkable trades in the history of the league.”

What a sad scene that must have been. I can imagine the players embracing as they said their goodbyes just moments after they realized that the team was going to be broken up to make room for Kevin Durant’s arrival.

It’s Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson who have emerged as the sacrificial lambs for Phoenix as both players are now being sent to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the trade package. Both studs have been loyal servants to the Suns for many years now, and it is clear that they have formed close bonds with their teammates in Phoenix.

No matter how many times you say that the NBA is a business and that trades are just part of the deal, it’s just never easy to say goodbye.