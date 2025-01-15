The Phoenix Suns had their five-game winning streak snapped against the Atlanta Hawks, losing 122-117. There were a lot of things that went wrong for the Suns, but one of the things did not include Kevin Durant. The Suns' star finished with 31 points, shooting 13-for-20 from the field.

In the third quarter, Durant had himself a ball, scoring 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and helping the Suns take a nine-point lead, but trailed by two going into the fourth. Many would think that the Suns would keep feeding Durant since he was hot, but the opposite happened. In fourth, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker got most of the shots, and ultimately, that led to their downfall.

Though Durant was in a groove, he can also understand how that can hurt the offense.

“When I get going, sometimes it might stall the offense when I start making 4 or 5 shots in a row and people are watching me play,” Durant said after the game via Suns reporter Duane Rankin.

Durant is one of the most gifted scorers in the league and can get a bucket whenever he feels, and when he's on fire, they should keep feeding him. At one point during the game, the Hawks ended up sending double teams at Durant, which made him give the ball up and find the open man. That should be the moment when other players on the team start hitting shots, but it didn't work.

Suns staying positive despite rough season

At one point during the season, the Suns were three games below .500 and were looking for answers on how they could get back on track. Even through the losing and trade rumors surrounding several players on the team, Kevin Durant says that the vibes have never changed in the locker room.

“The vibes have always been good to me,” Durant said. “From the outside looking in, it's tough because we're losing. But for the most part, everybody's coming in, trying to figure stuff out, working hard, coming in here with energy, enthusiasm for the game of ball.”

With a team that consists of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, it's hard to see how they could be so low in the standings, but injuries and lack of defense have hurt them. Recently, Beal and Jusuf Nurkic were moved to the bench, and for the past few games, Nurkic has gotten DNP-CDs.

The season is close to the halfway mark, and it'll be interesting to see what the vibes will look like if they can't string some more wins together.