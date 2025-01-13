Three consecutive wins is a good mark for the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant have felt the tumultuous times this season. With injuries, and trade rumors, among other things outside of basketball creeping in, they've focused on keeping the main thing, the main thing.

Last week, the Suns benched Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic. There was a serious shake-up within the franchise. Much of Beal's benching included rumors of trading for Jimmy Butler. However, they've grown a 3-1 record since the move. Booker explained in the locker room via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports about how the vibes have been.

“Yeah, we're talking more,” Booker said. “We just have to withstand that. We need to do it when it gets tough. When we lose a game, still keep the same mentality, keep the morale high”

The franchise guard has echoed that sentiment throughout the season. With wins and losses, he's wanted consistency from himself to the last player on the bench. During this stretch, he's received that output on both sides of the ball. Since the move, the offense has scored over 105 points. Still, defense is an issue, as they've allowed 99 points or more in all of those games.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant see the Suns' vibes being better

Vibes are essentially feelings about a certain situation. They're temporary and don't last forever. That's especially the case with an 82-game season. There are ebbs and flows of any professional sports season. The Suns are no different on that front, and Durant feels that to his core.

The Phoenix forward elaborated more on how there's been a positive feeling within the group throughout the season.

“The vibes have always been good to me,” Durant said. “From the outside looking in, it's tough because we're losing. But for the most part, everybody's coming in, trying to figure stuff out, working hard, coming in here with energy, enthusiasm for the game of ball.”

Even in his 16th season, Durant understands what's necessary to be a championship team. The minute details are crucial to master as games progress. He's seen that from all sides as well. Most notably, Durant dropped an NSFW take on the Suns rookies, which was nothing but positives.

Phoenix will enter a five-game road trip, the longest of the season. They'll play against some teams that gave them issues earlier in the season. The Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons highlight the two teams who secured wins on the Suns home floor. If the wins keep coming in, the vibes will continue to remain high.