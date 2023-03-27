Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has lost all the respect he has for Charles Barkley the sports analyst. There was little to begin with, but Chuck’s latest take was certainly the last straw for KD.

Barkley recently did an interview where he called Durant “very sensitive” and a “part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized.” It comes over a week after Durant expressed his problem with the way Sir Charles gives his opinion, which he called “mad opinionated.”

The Suns star emphasized he has nothing but respect for Barkley the NBA legend and basketball player, but his job and personality as a sports analyst and commentator is a different matter.

“I’m not saying you should only talk about the positives either, but when you clearly show bias that you’re trying to take away from what the players have done, it just looks corny on his part,” Durant said during his Boardroom podcast at the time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now, following Barkley’s new comments, Durant fired back at Barkley and and highlighted that he will “never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

This ain’t gettin tiring chuck? I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it https://t.co/ZGGCIs62El — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 27, 2023

To be fair to Kevin Durant, if Charles Barkley and the likes feel they can freely criticize the players today for their actions, then the players can do the same. Clearly, that’s what Durant is doing here.

Unfortunately for both parties (and luckily for fans?), it doesn’t look like the two will be squashing their beef any time soon.