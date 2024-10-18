The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant have another storyline entering this season: A possible contract extension. Durant stated that he's willing to wait for a $123.8 million extension. While the rumor train has just taken off, Durant isn't putting his extension on the forefront of his mind.



“I’m not even thinking about it,” Durant said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on Thursday. “I’m just going to play out my contract really, and just focus on that. Focus on the team. I haven’t even really had conversations with anybody about a contract. Trying to focus on basketball.”



Durant can agree on a $59.5 million deal for the 2026-27 season or wait until next summer to sign a two-year extension for $123.8 million. Since July 12, Durant has been eligible for that one-year extension and has until Monday to sign it. If that's the case, he'll receive an extra $64.3 million if he goes with the two-year extension.



The Suns are notorious for spending big, thanks to their owner Mat Ishbia. They are the first $400 million team, which includes salaries and the luxury tax that comes with crossing the $140.6 million threshold. Ishbia has made it clear he's willing to spend big to win big. After all, Devin Booker will be paid $57 million in that 2026-27 season. Bradley Beal has a player option that is worth $57.1 million, along with him having a no-trade clause.

Kevin Durant won't be worried about his possible contract extension

Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks in 2023-24. He is set to make $49.9 million this season. Regardless of his contract situation, the Slim Reaper feels a heart of gratitude for even being in this position.

“I’ve been blessed enough to be in this position for 18 years and so I’m not focused on the money part of it,” Durant said. “I’m just trying to keep getting better and keep growing my game and see how good I can get. That’s always been my main focus. When the time comes, the time comes. Right now, I got two seasons left on my deal so I’m going to focus on those two.”

The outcome of this season is a big focal point for not only Durant but the entire organization. The Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. This was also the first year of the Big 3 experiment with Booker, Beal, and Durant.

If the Suns advance deep into the playoffs and win the franchise's first NBA championship, then talks might accelerate. For now, Durant is solely focused on winning meaningful games.