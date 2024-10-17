Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has the option to sign a one-year contract extension right now but is planning to wait until the offseason for a bigger payday, per a report by ESPN's Bobby Marks. Durant is currently eligible for a one-year, $59.5 million dollar extension and has been since July. But, all indicators point to Durant playing the waiting game until the summer of 2025 when he'll be eligible for a two-year, $123.8 million extension, netting him an extra $64.3 million. Durant currently has two years and about $106 million remaining on his contract.

Phoenix can only provide a maximum one-year extension because of the “over-38 rule,” which restricts contracts of four years or more for players who will be at least 38 during the contract. According to this rule, any season played after a player's 38th birthday will be counted pro rata against previous salary-cap years based on the salaries from those years.

His strategy is similar to fellow NBA star De'Aaron Fox. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, Fox turned down the three-year, $165 million extension to look for an even bigger payday come the 2025 offseason. The trend is simple, NBA stars are maximizing their value to secure even bigger paydays when presented with the opportunity.

Marks' updates suggest that the two-time NBA champion may remain dedicated to the Suns as they aim to construct a competitive team featuring their All-Star trio of Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. But, Durant's name was mentioned in trade rumors this offseason linked to the Houston Rockets. Former ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski detailed the Rockets' strategic acquisition of Phoenix's picks, which they gave up when they acquired Durant from the Suns in 2023.

“The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again,” Woj tweeted in June.

But, recent comments by Durant and Suns' governor Matt Ishbia indicate that the plan is for the future Hall of Famer to stay with the team long term per September reporting by Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“I got two years left on my contract. I'm focused on being the best I can every day in the moment. We'll figure out that stuff when it's time,” Durant said.

Later, Ishbia added. “Everyone talks about Kevin, Kevin loves it here…We love Kevin Durant. We talk to him and his agent, Rich Kleiman, all the time. We don't really go through contract extensions publicly, but I'll tell you this. Kevin loves it. We love Kevin. We plan on Kevin being here. Nothing is changing with that.”

The Suns tip off the regular season next Wednesday with a matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The game will be broadcast on ESPN at 10 PM EST.