Kevin Durant gave his Suns co-star some due props for his 62-point outing despite the loss to the Pacers.

Coming off a 46-point outing in the Phoenix Suns' blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Devin Booker kept the show rolling on Friday night. Facing a team with a bottom-five defense in the Indiana Pacers, Booker scored 29 points in the first quarter alone en route to a 62-point night — the second-best single-game scoring tally of his career. However, like in Booker's 70-point night back in 2017, his 62-point outing ended in defeat, with the Pacers stealing the game, 133-131, thanks to an Obi Toppin game-winner.

Despite the loss, Kevin Durant gave his Suns co-star some due props for pouring in some of the best basketball of his career in recent days.

“This is the second time I feel like he had 30 in the first quarter. Just being aggressive, taking what the defense is giving him early on and they're playing one-on-one coverage and they not helping as much in the first quarter. [Book was] aggressive to get us going and that's what he did and it kind of stayed that way the whole game,” Durant said in his postgame presser, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

"Just being aggressive." Great looks. They play a risky defense where they just running and jumping at halfcourt in hopes of us turning the ball over." "He's been sacrificing." Kevin Durant on Devin Booker 62-point night, #Pacers defense and Bradley Beal (nose) in #Suns loss. pic.twitter.com/doL0Bm6iz3 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) January 27, 2024

As unstoppable of an offensive force as Devin Booker was, the Suns were unable to pull out the win, thanks to the adjustments the Pacers made. Kevin Durant pointed out that Indiana was playing a frenetic brand of defense with the hopes of speeding the game up; this led to plenty of 4-on-3s and plenty of open corner threes, which the Suns simply missed.

“They play a risky defense where they just running and jumping at halfcourt in hopes of us turning the ball over, playing fast, and just missing shots. And we missed shots tonight,” Durant added.

Indeed, in addition to missing shots (the Suns went 8-26 in the fourth quarter, including 1-10 from three), they weren't able to keep the Pacers off the offensive boards. This defeat may have ended Phoenix's win streak at seven, although if Devin Booker continues to play this way, another win streak could be in the cards soon. They will look to bounce back on Sunday when they take on the Orlando Magic.