Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker dropped an astonishing 29 points in the first quarter alone on Friday evening.

On Friday evening, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hit the road to take on the Indiana Pacers in a bit of NBA interconference action. Booker has been on a heater lately, singlehandedly taking over the Suns' most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter, and it seems that he is not going to be slowing down his production anytime soon.

In fact, during the first quarter alone in Indiana against the Pacers, Booker dropped an astonishing 29 points, allowing Phoenix to get off to a healthy lead in the process.

The outburst understandably caused a firestorm of reactions on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Devin Booker in the 1st quarter: 29 PTS (career-high in a quarter)

10-14 FG (!!)

4-6 3P ON FIRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NMkmxZC8o8 — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) January 27, 2024

Some noted their hopes that Booker will be named an All-Star reserve next week for the Western Conference as he missed out on a starting bid when they were announced on Thursday evening.

29 1ST QUARTER POINTS FROM DEVIN BOOKER ALL STAR H1M pic.twitter.com/BE9URXU5QR — RB (sunsrtrash) (@RyB_311) January 27, 2024

Booker was not the only Western conference guard to eviscerate his Eastern conference road opponent early in Friday's action. Down in Atlanta, Mavs superstar Luka Doncic dropped a casual 41 points in the first half against the Hawks, ensuring that the budding rivalry between the two stars continues even when they aren't playing against one another head to head.

booker thinking it was gonna be his night to be in the limelight but then hearing about luka dropping 41 at half time:

pic.twitter.com/RZVqmU6eXc — aims (@yungaims) January 27, 2024

The outburst by Devin Booker is just the latest example of how the former Kentucky Wildcat has turned himself into one of the NBA's most lethal scorers, able to put the ball in the basket at a high clip from virtually anywhere inside the halfcourt line.

All of that scoring has translated into winning basketball for the Suns.