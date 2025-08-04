The 2025 season has long been lost for the Baltimore Orioles. In a disappointing turn of events, the Orioles have become the worst team in the AL East despite being pegged by many as a team that could grow into a powerhouse for around a decade or so considering how stacked their farm system has become through the years. And on Sunday, the Orioles lost yet another game, being on the receiving end of a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs — falling to 51-61 on the season.

Nonetheless, the Orioles can at least hold on to a bit of quirkiness as their season teeters on the edge of watchability. On Sunday, they made history by starting Jackson Holliday at second base, Alex Jackson at catcher, and Jeremiah Jackson at left field — being the first team in the Modern Era of MLB (since 1900) to start at least three players with the same name (either first or last name), according to Elias Sports Bureau via Jake Rill of MLB.com.

To add to this unusual occurrence even further, the three combined to gun down a would-be Cubs scorer in Carson Kelly at the plate. (Jeremiah) Jackson fielded the ball at left field following an RBI double from Ian Happ, threw the ball towards Holliday at second base, who then proceeded to throw the runner out at home with an accurate throw to (Alex) Jackson.

It's not quite clear yet just how often fans would be seeing the triple-Jackson lineup from the Orioles. The left fielder Jackson was recently called up after Baltimore cleared space with their trade deadline dealings, while the catcher Jackson is more of a backup player, the second option to Adley Rutschman.

At the very least, Holliday figures to be a franchise cornerstone, so the Orioles only need to put two Jacksons alongside him (perhaps even more of them with that surname) to continue this interesting feat.

Orioles try to find solace in the middle of demoralizing season

In 2025, the Orioles were supposed to take the next step in their rise to contention. But things rarely go according to plan on the MLB level. They have fallen off a cliff — with some of their youngsters not progressing as envisioned.

Even Holliday, the highly-touted prospect, has still struggled in his sophomore campaign. He's slashing just .258/.306/.406 on the season — a far cry from the production at the plate many talent evaluators believed he'd give the Orioles from the jump.