Kevin Durant made history...

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-110 on Sunday. Phoenix's big three led the charge, combining for 91 points in the win. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 40 points despite not taking one free throw attempt in the game.

Durant became the first player in Suns history to score 40 points without a free throw attempt, per Ballislife.com. He ultimately went 18-25 from the field and hit four three-pointers. It was an extremely efficient performance by Durant who shot 57.1 percent from beyond the arc and 72 percent from the field.

KD did more than just score in the victory. Durant added nine rebounds and three blocks. He is still a superstar without question and the Suns are now beginning to find their rhythm. Phoenix holds a 24-18 record and they are continuing to climb the standings in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant continues to perform well

The 35-year-old is still one of the best scorers in the entire NBA. Durant is averaging 29.2 points per game on 53.2 percent field goal and 47 percent three-point shooting. He is also averaging 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Suns endured some struggles early in the season, but they are starting to show signs of their potential. Staying healthy will obviously be of the utmost importance. When Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal are all on the floor, though, this Suns team is difficult to contain.

Kevin Durant and Phoenix will look to add another win on Monday night in a clash with the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:00 PM EST.