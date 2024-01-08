Suns star Devin Booker made a Big 3 request following Phoenix's difficult loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Phoenix Suns were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, losing by a final score of 121-115. Devin Booker believes the Suns stars should be on the court together on a more consistent basis, per Duane Rankin of azcentral.

“That should be the recipe at all times, especially deeper in the season or big matchups where if not all three of us, two of us should be on the court,” Booker said.

Phoenix's Big 3 struggled to play together at all early in the season due to injuries. Kevin Durant recently dealt with an injury concern, but he joined Devin Booker and Bradley Beal in the rotation Sunday.

Booker and Durant both scored over 20 points, but Beal finished with just 12 points on 5-12 shooting from the field. Whenever Durant, Booker, or Beal are on the floor, they draw the majority of the attention from opposing defenses.

Of course, each one of them draws the most attention when the other two are on the bench. So having all three in the game at once forces defenses to make a difficult decision. If they want to double-team Booker, then Durant or Beal may end up getting left open. The same can be said if defenses double Durant or Beal.

The Suns' Big 3 is one of the best trios in the entire NBA. Their potential is immense and Phoenix should start to win games on a consistent basis if their stars can remain healthy.

The Suns will look to bounce back on Monday night in a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers.