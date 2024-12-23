Phoenix Suns all-star forward Kevin Durant had a game of games in Saturday's 133-125 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Durant dropped 43 points and had Suns fans losing it. Despite a season-best for the Slim Reaper however, it was a night to forget for Phoenix. They had 19 turnovers, which resulted in 34 points for Detroit.

Durant had eight of those himself. Whether it was a bad pass or offensive fouls, he saw the Suns' shortcomings firsthand. He explained postgame about his accountability and what needs to improve to limit the turnover numbers.

“I say I have to be more patient,” Durant said. “It's the fact that I might have to slow down just a bit because teams are going to sell out and do all they can to try to get a steal. They're trapping me up there. I have to maybe dribble one or two more times, hold, and see if they stay in the trap, then string them out along and throw it to my outlet.

“So most of the time, I turn the ball over because I'm trying to play too fast. When I see a trap, I get so excited that we have numbers,” Durant continued. “I just have to slow down and relax just a little bit more. If I would have had two or three turnovers, we probably win the game.”

Kevin Durant's accountability highlights what Suns need to change

He hit it right on the nose. Durant having eight of the 19 turnovers isn't a good sign. However, it's not all on one person. After all, he posted 43 points on above 50% shooting from the field. Also, Bradley Beal and Tyus Jones had 24 and 19 points, respectively. The issue lies way beneath the surface rather than turning the ball over.

Much of it is how defenses are playing. Although teams like the Indiana Pacers and Pistons aren't great defensive teams, they had a strategy. They were going to trap Durant, Beal, and the other ball-handlers. In addition, they were going to outwork the Suns on the defensive side. Deflections, extra-hustle plays, and communicating effectively are some of the key elements.

Phoenix gave up 120 and 133 points, respectively. Before Saturday's loss, they were 25th in the league in halfcourt defensive rating. Although both teams shot exceptionally well from the field, they weren't guarded on a chunk of the shots. However, both teams have a respectable offense.

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged the defensive lapses but made sure to give credit where he thought it was due.

“We had a few mistakes, but give Detroit credit. They did some things, they were moving,” Budenholzer said. “Setting screens. (Malik) Beasley got some shots, (Tim) Hardaway got some shots. It was a good execution. Give Detroit credit, but we had a few mental mistakes defensively.”

“It's been something that, as a group, we've talked about. There are probably lots of things, but it's an area where we have to improve, where we have to be better,” Budenholzer continued. “It's leading to a lot of baskets, it's making it hard on our defense, so it's kind of a double effect. Not getting shots on goal and then really putting our defense in a tough spot, so we have to get better with the turnovers.”

Suns can't squander another Kevin Durant 43-point game

A 40+ outburst is usually a recipe for success, just ask Devin Booker. The 125-119 Halloween win against a tough Los Angeles Clippers team had Booker scoring an efficient 40 points. Although the game itself was close, it was a gritty battle in the second half. While Durant scored his 43 points without Booker, the latter scored his 40 without Beal.

It could be simply an in-season struggle for the Suns. Importantly, it was the first game of the season without Booker, and it showed. Even as Durant highlighted the Suns' defensive lapses against the Brooklyn Nets in November, they haven't gone away. The team hopes for improvement when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the first of a back-to-back set.

Booker is set to be reevaluated later this week. Even if the Suns shooting guard comes back, it won't fix the defensive shortcomings and careless turnovers. However, one game can be the problem solver to establish those consistent habits. Rome wasn't built in a day, but the Suns' efficiency with the ball could change one game at a time.