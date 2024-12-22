Phoenix Suns star forward Kevin Durant had an onslaught on Saturday, posting 43 points in a 133-125 losing effort to the Detroit Pistons. However, his performance came with much praise for the 16-year pro. It was Durant's first 40+ point game of the season and the Suns's second. The first was Devin Booker's scary performance on Halloween, where he dropped an efficient 40 points in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

A tweet highlighted the comparison between Durant and Booker. “Still a better scorer than Booker.” From a statistical standpoint, sure. And even from a career standpoint, that's accurate. The Slim Reaper is one of the best scorers the game has ever seen. He can score at all three levels, in addition to his craftiness. His ball handling is effective for post-ups, pull-ups, and many other creative moves.

Another tweet showed love to the former MVP, saying, “Still a Top 5 player in the NBA!!” Before being injured after the first 11 games, he was on a roll. Durant was even in the MVP conversation, along with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. After Durant was disrespected in ESPN's Top 10 rankings , he's proving he belongs there.

The Suns forward had consistent 30-point efforts and was the top option on a team with Booker and Bradley Beal. However, one tweet showed his haters by saying, “And an L. He's not a winner, we've seen it through his entire career.” Durant is a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP. He helped form a dynasty that'll last for generations.

Kevin Durant's heroics show there's more problems with the Suns

A 43-point effort should usually result in a win. In Phoenix's case, it was quite the opposite. Although Durant had eight turnovers on the night, it was a shooting masterclass by the Pistons. They shot almost 50% from three and had a masterclass from Cade Cunningham in the fourth quarter. He had 13 points and two assists in the final frame.

Also, the injury bug has bitten Phoenix, as Booker is out for the next two games with a groin injury. Durant was brutally honest about what sucks with the Suns injury woes. Regardless, it's forcing him and Beal to step up. Both did so, and then some in the loss. A 43-piece from Durant and an efficient 24 points from Beal was not enough.

The Suns will travel to the Mile High City and take on the Denver Nuggets on Monday in the first set of a back-to-back. They'll likely need another masterclass from Durant to snap the losing streak.