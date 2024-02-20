Kevin Durant was in shock when he tore his Achilles.

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the Association, but he'd had his fair share of setbacks along the way. 2019 was arguably the biggest one when the veteran tore his Achilles in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking recently on the Boardroom Cover Story, Durant explained how his entire basketball career to that point flashed before his eyes, truly believing it was all over after the horrific injury.

“My whole basketball career just flashed before my eyes. Everything. Everything I did, everything that I thought about, all my favorite moments, all my bad moments, it flashed, and that's why if you watch, I'm just sitting there gazing into the crowd before someone came to help me up because I'm just like, this sh*t is over with.”

"My whole basketball career just flashed before my eyes. Everything I did… I'm just like, 'This sh*t is over with.'" Kevin Durant on his Achilles injury with the Warriors in 2019 and thinking that his career was gonna be over. (via @boardroom)pic.twitter.com/opKjhXcUn7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 20, 2024

Tearing your Achilles is no joke and a lot of the time, players struggle to find their previous form after suffering the injury. But, with proper rehabilitation, Kevin Durant did get back to his dominant self, although it was with the Brooklyn Nets, signing with them in June of 2019. Game 5 of the Finals that year was his last appearance for the Dubs, helping them win two titles along the way.

Now, Durant is a lynchpin for the Suns alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as he looks to take the organization to the Promised Land. The 35-year-old has managed to stay healthy in 2023-24, averaging 28.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per night on 44% shooting from long range.

Phoenix is 33-22, which is good enough for fifth in the Western Conference.