Quinn Cook is a two-time NBA champion. He won a chip alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, who now plies his trade with the Phoenix Suns, in 2018 during Cook’s two-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors. He then took his talents to join LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Quinn was also a part of LA’s historic 2020 title run.

In spite of the fact that he’s played alongside some of the greatest players of all time, Cook has no doubt in his mind as to who’s the best offensive player he’s ever witnessed:

“He’s a three-level scorer,” Cook said of Durant. “… [He’s] super, super, super special. I played with him for two years, seen it at the highest level. He’s definitely the best offensive guy I’ve ever seen.”

It’s hard to argue against Cook’s statement here, especially considering the fact that he spent two years playing with Durant on the same team. Then again, LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in the NBA, while Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. The fact that Cook picked Kevin Durant among the bunch — without an ounce of doubt, might I add — speaks volumes of just how much admiration he has for the Phoenix Suns superstar.

Quinn Cook has to be considered an authority on this matter. It’s not as if this statement came from a random fan or even a pundit. Cook actually had the privilege of sharing the court with Durant, LeBron, and Curry, among others, so his bold claim here definitely has value.