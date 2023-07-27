Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant unveiled the KD 16 “NY vs. NY” colorway, which his company, Boardroom, announced is now available at retail stores.

Durant, who is 34 years old, wore the shoe in the Suns' first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. He had 31 points on 10-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and four assists in Phoenix's Game 5 win to eliminate the Clippers.

“The same sneakers KD wore in the playoffs and New York's top talent wore in summer runs are arriving at retail,” Boardroom wrote on its website. “Not only is the colorway a major moment for the spirit of summer hoops, it's also the first formal rollout for Kevin Durant's newest signature shoe.”

Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns in February. He and Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals and pushed the NBA champion Denver Nuggets to six games even though he played just eight games with the Suns before the playoffs.

Durant, Devin Booker and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal will lead the Suns in 2023-24. Phoenix is looking to win its first-ever championship and has a great chance to do so with the league's best scoring trio.

In April, Durant became the third athlete to sign a lifetime deal with Nike. The KD 16 is his most recent shoe, and this colorway has some features that emphasize Durant's game.

“In cut and composition, the Nike KD16 picks up where its predecessor left off,” Boardroom wrote. “A multi-layer mesh upper hugs the foot for a broken-in feel fresh out of the box, resting right below the ankle for total freedom of motion.

“Bottom-loaded Zoom Air provides pop for the game's most efficient scorer and fans alike, updating the soft set-up of the KD15 for cushioned comfort with an even snappier response.”